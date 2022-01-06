Carbon footprint from superfluous colonoscopies: potentialities to scale down the impact

We have with great interest read the excellent paper by Leddin et al,1 in which they address the carbon footprint (CaF) and plastic waste from the vast number of colonoscopies performed in the USA annually. We feel obliged to elaborate on measures to bring down the environmental impact of endoscopic procedures. A single colonoscopy generates approximately 1.5 kg of plastic waste, and the CaF from all endoscopic procedures in the USA equals about 36 000 tCO2.2 This calculation does not include the CaF from incinerated waste and the manufacturing process of endoscopy consumables. The ‘3 Rs’ (reduce, reuse and recycle)3 can be applied as an action-oriented approach to lessen the CaF from endoscopy procedures. Reducing the excessive number of colonoscopies is the obvious first step in a more environmental-friendly process. In recent years, there has been a steep increase in the number of performed colonoscopies, with a concurrent rise in …